Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Gable Steveson defeated Georgia’s Geno Petriashvili 9-8 to win the Olympic men’s freestyle 125kg gold medal at Tokyo 2020, but will he now be heading to WWE?

The amateur wrestling star tweeted he would be the “biggest star that WWE has ever had” after he won the NCAA wrestling title at 285lbs earlier this year.

Both WWE and UFC are reportedly massively interested in the charismatic star, but WWE could be the destination for the heavyweight wrestler.

Steveson attended the University of Minnesota and trained with alumni Brock Lesnar, who of course has gone on to be a massive star in both WWE and UFC.

Speaking to Gopher Sports, Steveson spoke about training with the former WWE and UFC Heavyweight Champion of the world.

“My relationship with Brock has been awesome. It’s outstanding that a guy like that has noticed me and has gone out of his way to be there for me and guide me in the right direction. We all know who Brock is on TV, but behind everything else, he is a nice person and he has done some amazing things for me. This is a dream I’ve had since I was a kid. Everybody grew up watching WWE when they were young, I know I watched it. It’s just been a lifelong dream of mine.”

It remains to be seen if Steveson will venture into the world of professional wrestling, or if the allure of mixed martial arts will take the gold medallist into the UFC.

UFC legend and former two-time Olympian Daniel Cormier discussed what an athlete Steveson is and how he is a 'freak of nature.'

“He’s a freak of nature. No big man should move like Gable Steveson moves. Like, let’s just be honest 260 pounds should not be doing backflips after wrestling for seven minutes against one of the best wrestlers in the world. It just all seems like it should not be possible, but he does it man and he makes it look easy.”

You can find all of the latest WWE news right here at GiveMeSport.

News Now - Sport News