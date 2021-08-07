Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

WWE SmackDown Superstar Finn Balor is not content with just letting his Universal Championship match at WWE SummerSlam 2021 being taken by John Cena.

The former NXT Champion made his return to the blue just a few weeks ago, confronting Sami Zayn and declaring that he was back on the main roster of WWE.

Balor would also challenge Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship, however, he would not get to sign the contract for the bout on last week's SmackDown, which was instead signed by Cena.

Speaking to WWE Die Woche, Balor said that he has unfinished business with Reigns and the Universal Championship.

"Of course [it] hit a nerve but in the same situation, I’m sure I would have done the same, so you know, I gotta respect that and respect the approach that he [John Cena] came with but I really believe that myself and Roman [Reigns] have unfinished business. Roman accepted the challenge, so, you know, it may not be SummerSlam but I’m pretty sure we’ll get down to business once Roman and John is handled."

Balor also alluded to the idea of a triple threat match at the WWE SummerSlam 2021 PPV event between himself, Cena and Reigns for the Universal title.

"Well, I’m not sure if the possibility of a Triple-Threat at SummerSlam is off the cards right now so, if we could somehow finagle that, that would be fantastic but if not, obviously the one reason I’m in SmackDown is to become Universal Champion so you know, Roman Reigns is who I want I’ve wrestled John before, I’ve wrestled Roman before but what I want is to [regain] the Universal Championship."

WWE SummerSlam 2021

Here is the current confirmed card for the upcoming WWE SummerSlam 2021 PPV event:

WWE Universal Championship Match - Roman Reigns (c) vs John Cena

Raw Women’s Championship Match - Nikki A.S.H. (c) vs Rhea Ripley vs Charlotte Flair (Triple Threat Match)

WWE Championship Match - Bobby Lashley (c) vs Goldberg

Edge vs Seth Rollins

SmackDown Women's Championship - Bianca Belair (c) vs Sasha Banks

SmackDown Tag Team Championships - The Usos (c) vs Dominik & Rey Mysterio

WWE will be announcing more matches for the PPV event in the coming weeks on WWE Raw, WWE SmackDown and their social media channels.

Don’t miss SummerSlam on Saturday, Aug. 21, streaming at 8 ET/5 PT exclusively on Peacock in the United States, BT Sport Box Office in the United Kingdom and WWE Network everywhere else (including the UK).

