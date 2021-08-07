Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

For the first time in 17 seasons, Barcelona will enter the upcoming La Liga campaign without the services of Lionel Messi.

The 34-year-old departed the club this week, following the expiry of his previous contract at the end of June.

Barca wanted to retain Messi - and he wanted to stay. Unfortunately, the club's current perilous financial situation meant that a new deal was not possible, bringing to an end a magical relationship between the player and the Catalonia giants.

Messi's impact at the Camp Nou cannot be overstated, as proved by the sheer number of records that he smashed at the club. Here are nine of those records that we suspect will never be threatened.

1. Most goals for a single club

Let's face it. Messi's final tally for Barcelona of 672 goals in 778 games is likely never to be bettered. Not only would any challenger need to maintain a ridiculous scoring ratio, but they would also have to stay at the same club for the better part of their entire career.

The fact that no modern-day player is anywhere close to the same sort of numbers says a lot. With loyalty at a premium these days, we reckon this one is safe.

2. Most goals in La Liga history

As you might expect, Messi's incredible scoring record means that he also heads the charts as the most prolific goalscorer in the history of the Spanish top-flight. His mammoth 474 goals in 520 domestic games puts Messi 163 strikes ahead of Cristiano Ronaldo.

Given that the Portuguese star no longer plies his trade in La Liga, this record will surely remain with Messi forever.

3. Most goals in a single La Liga season

Messi was on fire during the 2011/12 season, firing in 50 goals in just 37 La Liga appearances. Incredibly, though, this wasn't enough to see Barca claim the league title (which was won by Real Madrid). Best of luck to anyone hoping to chase this one down.

4. Most goals in a calendar year

Helped by his huge 2011/12 goals haul, Messi notched an eye-watering 91 goals in total during the 2012 calendar year. A frightening feat that will be very tough to replicate.

5. Longest goal-scoring streak in history

Most strikers would be fairly pleased with their season's work if they managed to score 21 goals in an entire campaign. In the 2012/13 season, Messi hit the back of the net in 21 consecutive La Liga matches. There's consistency - and then there's this. A simply outstanding run!

6. Most European Golden Shoe titles

Messi is the proud owner of six European Golden Shoe titles - awarded to the leading goalscorer in league matches from the top division of every European national league. Cristiano Ronaldo owns four, but no other player in history has more than two. It's unlikely that Leo's mark will ever be bettered here.

7. Most goals in El Clasico history

Over the years, Messi took quite a liking to scoring against Real Madrid, smiling with glee on each of the 26 occasions that he netted against Barca's arch-rivals. The fixture probably won't see another individual as prolific again.

8. Most Consecutive Ballon d'Or awards

The Argentina captain is a six-time winner of the coveted prize (as well as an odds-on favourite to claim a seventh later this year). The four trophies that Messi won on the spin between 2009 and 2012 prove just how special he was during that period.

To remain the best player on the planet for such a long period is an incredible achievement. So competitive is the global game in modern times that you wouldn't put money on anyone being able to touch Messi's totals here.

9. 11 consecutive top three Ballon d'Or finishes

Even when Messi wasn't claiming the top prize himself, he was still very much in the reckoning. Never outside the top three in the Ballon d'Or voting for 11 years between 2007 and 2017, his consistent brilliance really has been quite special.

Barcelona haven't just lost a great player in Messi, they have lost their greatest player. Life without the great man starts now for the Blaugrana, who must begin the impossible task of trying to replace the irreplaceable.

