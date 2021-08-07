Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Jordan Pickford was an absolute hero for England at Euro 2020.

The goalkeeper kept five clean sheets at the tournament and was in inspirational form throughout the Three Lions' run to the final.

Pickford even saved two penalties in the shootout versus Italy in the final, but his heroics between the posts were all in vain as England were eventually defeated by Roberto Mancini's side.

However, while Gareth Southgate's side did not lift the trophy at Wembley, Pickford silenced a lot of his critics.

Well, for a little while anyway...

On his return to Everton's starting XI in a pre-season friendly versus Manchester United on Saturday, the shot-stopper was guilty of a horrendous error in just the eighth-minute of the game.

Lucas Digne attempted to head the ball back into the hands of Pickford, but the goalkeeper somehow spilled it and presented Mason Greenwood with the easiest of goalscoring chances.

Greenwood duly converted the opportunity to put United 1-0 up at Old Trafford.

Video: Pickford's mistake vs Man Utd

Oh dear, Jordan.

A few minutes after that error, Pickford almost gifted United another goal after spilling a shot from Bruno Fernandes, but this time Anthony Martial was unable to take advantage.

The hosts did take a 2-0 lead in the 15th-minute of proceedings through Harry Maguire, though, the centre-back heading home emphatically from a Luke Shaw corner.

Video: Maguire makes it 2-0

Shortly before the half-time break, Fernandes put United 3-0 up with a sensational free-kick from around 30 yards from Pickford's goal, which you can watch in all its glory HERE.

It might only be pre-season, but Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side look pretty good ahead of the 2021/22 Premier League campaign...

