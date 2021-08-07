Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Manchester United were in sensational form in the first half of their pre-season friendly against Everton.

The Red Devils led 2-0 after 15 minutes courtesy of goals from Mason Greenwood and Harry Maguire.

Bruno Fernandes, making his first appearance since returning from international duty, made it 3-0 just before the 30-minute mark.

And he did so in some style.

United were given a free-kick roughly 25 yards out when Nemanja Matic was felled by Abdoulaye Doucouré.

Fernandes proceeded to whip in a glorious effort that powered into the top corner. Jordan Pickford had absolutely no chance.

Watch the goal from a fan perspective below...

Fernandes is back with a bang.

It really was a stunning first-half performance by United in their final game before the season starts.

Fernandes only returned to United training last week and he's ready to go ahead of the 2021/22 campaign.

“Yes, I’m fresh and happy to be back, seeing my team-mates again, training again, it’s always a good thing,” he told United's official website.

"Honestly it was good to be with family and friends and enjoy time with my kids, because when we are playing, the time we spend at home is less than what we spend at the training ground!

“The lads are ready. We have been training hard, everyone is training really well and everyone will be ready for the beginning of the season.”

United will be hoping to get the new season off to a good start when they face Leeds at Old Trafford next weekend.

