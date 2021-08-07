Matchroom: Ebanie Bridges claims that Shannon Courtenay is ducking her

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Ebanie Bridges and Shannon Courtenay went to war back in April, and now Bridges wants to avenge the loss against the Brit.

Courtenay would take the decision with, with the scorecards reading 97-94 98-92 98-92 to hand an emotional Courtenay the then-vacant WBA World Bantamweight title.

Bridges is now on the comeback trail, with a fight against Bec Connolly as part of Matchroom Boxing's Fight Camp 2 card tonight (Saturday, August 7th) only on DAZN.

Ebanie Bridges calls for Courtenay rematch

The bad blood between the two fighters before the contest appears to be coming back to the surface, with Bridges claiming that Courtenay is ducking her, not giving Bridges the rematch in what would be a big fight for the Matchroom promotion.

Speaking on The DAZN Boxing Show, this week, Bridges outright said that the WBA Champion was ducking her and that Eddie Hearn should make the contest.

"I want to fight for the fans. The fans want that fight. Let's see it. The only person who doesn't want that fight is Shanny! She's the only one who doesn't want that fight. Eddie (Hearn) knows that fight's a good fight and a good money fight. I already built that hype for the last one. Imagine the hype for the next one."

Bridges also revealed that she did not call a 'truce' with Courtenay following the first fight, specifically because she knew she wanted to run it back for the title, alluding to the rematch in North America.

"I've purposely not gone 'Hey babe, want to go get a coffee? No, f—k that s—t. I think I won the fight. My style ... if I was in Texas or Mexico, I 100 percent would have won that fight."

Bridges vs Connolly takes place as part of the Matchroom Boxing's Fight Camp 2, which airs tonight from 7 pm only on DAZN.

Here's the full card for the event:

Vacant IBF Featherweight World Championship - Kid Galahad 126lbs. vs James Dickens 125 1/2lbs.

- Kid Galahad 126lbs. vs James Dickens 125 1/2lbs. English Heavyweight Championship - Fabio Wardley (Champion) 235 1/2lbs. Vs Nick Webb 256lbs.

- Fabio Wardley (Champion) 235 1/2lbs. Vs Nick Webb 256lbs. Alen Babic 210lbs. Vs Mark Bennett 272 1/2lbs.

Johnny Fisher 239 1/2lbs. Vs Danny Whitaker 259 1/2lbs.

Ebanie Bridges 118 3/4lbs. Vs Bec Connolly 119lbs.

Kevin Baldospino 131 1/2lbs. Vs Aqib Fiaz 131 3/4lbs.

