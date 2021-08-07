Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

You have probably never heard of Bongi Ntuli.

The forward has spent his whole football career playing in South Africa.

He attempted to crack European football in 2018 when he went on trial with Swedish club, Djurgårdens IF.

Unfortunately for him the move did not materialise.

So, why are we talking about Ntuli?

That's because a goal he scored two years ago was so ridiculous that it's gone viral on Twitter once again.

On September 19, 2019, Amazulu FC travelled to Golden Arrows in the Premier Soccer League.

Golden Arrows took the lead in the first half, only for Ntuli to restore parity for his side after the break in incredible fashion.

Ntuli had the ball on the edge in the box but it looked like he had lost the ball after a poor touch.

The South African wasn't going to let himself be tackled and, amazingly, dribbled past the player using his hands.

While the opponent protested, Ntuli stormed into the box and was awarded a penalty after appearing to take a dive.

Ntuli put his fingers to his lips in a 'shushing' gesture, before making the goalkeeper look silly with a dinked penalty.

To cap off his s**thousery masterclass, the forward celebrated by doing a bizarre bird dance.

Watch the video below:

That is absolutely outstanding s**thousery.

Spare a thought for the opposition. They must have been absolutely fuming.

The video has gone viral on Twitter, attracting over 7k retweets and 35k 'likes' at the time of writing.

You can view some of the reaction to the goal below:

Ntuli's actions earned his side a point as the game ended 1-1.

In terms of s**thousery, his goal may never ever be topped.

