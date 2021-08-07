Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Brazil have won the gold medal in the men's football tournament at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

The South American nation beat Spain 2-1 in the final on Saturday, with former Barcelona winger Malcom netting the game's winning goal.

Matheus Cunha had given Brazil the lead late in the first half, before Mikel Oyazarbal netted a stunning equaliser after the interval.

The game then went to extra-time in the Tokyo heat and it was Malcom who took advantage of a tiring Spanish defence.

He was introduced from the substitutes bench in the 91st-minute and in the 108th-minute, the Zenit Saint Petersburg man struck the game's decisive blow in stunning fashion.

Brazil managed to clear a corner from Spain, with the ball then falling to the feet of exciting winger Antony.

The Ajax man played a stunning cross-field pass into the path of Malcom and he made Spain's Jesus Vallejo look like a training cone with an incredible display of speed and strength.

Malcom turned into Usain Bolt to beat the defender to the ball, before brushing him off with ease and producing an ice-cold finish to beat Unai Simon.

Take a look at the brilliant goal here...

Video: Malcom's winner vs Spain

What a goal that is!

So Brazil are Olympic champions once again and that means title number 43 for the ageless Dani Alves, who played every minute of his country's campaign out in Tokyo.

Images: Alves celebrates winning gold in Tokyo

Saturday's final in Tokyo also saw Barcelona starlet Pedri feature in his 73rd game of the 2020/21 season, which is more appearances than any other player in European football.

The teenager played the full 120 minutes in the Nissan Stadium to finish off a remarkable 12 months that's seen him establish himself as one of the best in the business.

Pedri has now earned a well-deserved break before returning to Catalonia for the new season.

