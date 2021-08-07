Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Imagine winning Gold in the Olympics and being more bothered about playing on your PlayStation 5.

That was the reality for British flyweight boxer Galal Yafai in the early hours on Saturday morning.

It was a superb display by the Brit against the Philippine of Carlo Paalam, which began with a knockdown inside 90 seconds, and continued with Galal on the front foot, leading to all 5 judges awarding round 1 to Yafai.

And round 2 was much of the same, with great combinations and lightning quick hooks and uppercuts in addition to the Brit working the body convincing 4 of the 5 judges to give round 2 to Galal Yafai.

Paalam mounted a comeback in round 3 but it was too little too late as the judges scorecards scored the bout 4-1 in favour of Galal with a score of 29-28 with the other judge scoring it 29-28 in favour of Carlo Paalam.

But for Galal, the best was yet to come, as in an emotional interview with his brotber Kal Yafai, also a British and commonwealth champion.

Kal, 32, said: "Galal, I'm so proud."

Galal, 28, responded: "Did you see that? Was it a good fight?"

Kal replied: "Unreal, unreal. You've been brilliant the whole time."

Kal then revealed: 'Galal, last thing I've gotta tell ya, I've got your PS5 out there, waiting for ya.'

Galal responded: 'I can't wait to get home and play on it, can't wait.'

It’s been a historic Olympics for Team GB in regards to boxing, with six medals guaranteed.

Yafai is the gold medal winner at Tokyo 2020 after welterweight Pat McCormack and light-heavyweight Ben Whittaker won silvers and super-heavyweight Frazer Clarke and women’s featherweight Kariss Artingstall collected bronze medals, with Lauren Price having the opportunity to win another gold on Sunday against the Chinese middleweight Li Qian.

Team GB’s boxing captain, Frazer Clarke, could not contain his delight in seeing Yafai take gold.

'Other than my kids being born, this is the greatest day of my life,' he tweeted after Galal’s victory.

'I didn't think it was possible to feel so much joy for another person Galal. Not just a great fighter but an amazing person and great friend.'

News Now - Sport News