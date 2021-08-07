Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Dani Alves added yet another medal to his extraordinary collection on Saturday after winning Olympic gold with Brazil.

The 38-year-old, who was one of three overage players in Brazil’s Under-23 squad for this summer’s Olympics in Tokyo, helped his nation secure a 2-1 victory over Spain in Yokohama.

Alves provided the assist for the opening goal, scored by Matheus Cunha on the stroke of half-time.

Mikel Oyarzabal equalised for La Roja on the hour-mark but Malcom’s winner in extra-time earned gold for the Selecao.

Dani Alves finally wins Olympic gold

Winning either the men’s or women’s football tournament at the Olympics is a big deal in Brazil and there were emotional scenes at the final whistle.

Alves wasn’t part of the Brazil squad that won Olympic gold for the first time in 2016, but he finally got his hands on a medal at this summer’s delayed Games.

The legendary right-back has now won a remarkable 43 trophies over the course of his long career, extending his lead over second-placed Lionel Messi to five titles.

Messi, who is expected to join Paris Saint-Germain after leaving Barcelona this summer, recently won his 38th career trophy with Argentina at the Copa America.

Which footballer has won the most trophies?

Here are the 11 players with the most trophies in football history…

11. Zlatan Ibrahimovic (31 trophies)

10. Xavi (33 trophies)

=8. Vitor Baia (34 trophies)

=8. Cristiano Ronaldo (34 trophies)

=6. Gerard Pique (35 trophies)

=6. Kenny Dalglish (35 trophies)

5. Ryan Giggs (36 trophies)

=3. Andres Iniesta (37 trophies)

=3. Maxwell (37 trophies)

2. Lionel Messi (38 trophies)

1. Dani Alves (43 trophies)

Incredible!

Will Lionel Messi win more trophies than Dani Alves?

But don’t rule out Messi from eventually ending his career in pole position, especially if he joins PSG.

The South American is 34 years old and still arguably the best footballer in the world.

PSG should dominate French football with the likes of Messi, Neymar, Kylian Mbappe and Sergio Ramos in their squad, while they’ll also be expected to win this season’s Champions League.

It’s not beyond the realms of possibility that Messi will break the 40-trophy mark in his debut season at the Parc des Princes.

Still, if there’s one footballer that Alves wouldn’t mind eventually surpassing him, it’s his former Barcelona teammate.

