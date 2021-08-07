Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Richarlison went viral on social media after referring to FIFA president Gianni Infantino as ‘baldie’ during the medals ceremony.

The Brazilian forward helped his national team win gold in Yokohama thanks to a 2-1 victory over Spain.

Matheus Cunha broke the deadlock for the Selecao on the stroke of half-time before Mikel Oyarzabal equalised for Spain in the second half.

However, Malcom’s excellent winner in extra-time earned another Olympic gold medal for Brazil’s men’s football team following their maiden triumph five years ago.

Rather than a great goal or emotional scenes after the full-time whistle, it was a short clip involving Richarlison which has been shared thousands on times on social media.

The Everton forward could be heard under his mask telling the FIFA president in Portuguese: “Next year it will be in Qatar, baldie.”

Watch the clip here…

Mauricio Savarese, an AP correspondent in Brazil, has confirmed that Richarlison did indeed call Infantino “baldie”.

Very cheeky!

Richarlison was, of course, referring to the 2022 World Cup finals, which get underway in Qatar in November 2022.

The winter World Cup concludes on December 18, 2022.

Will Brazil win the 2022 World Cup?

Brazil are always among the favourites before every World Cup and it will be the same story ahead of next year’s tournament.

And after playing a starring role at this summer’s Olympics, Richarlison is almost guaranteed a place in Brazil’s 2022 World Cup squad providing he’s fit.

