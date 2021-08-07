Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

It seems that Borussia Dortmund have managed to keep hold of Erling Haaland for at least one more season.

Chelsea were interested but have instead struck a deal to sign Romelu Lukaku, Manchester City want Harry Kane, Real Madrid are playing the waiting game with Kylian Mbappe, while Barcelona can’t afford to buy anyone else.

Paris Saint-Germain, meanwhile, are on the verge of signing Lionel Messi.

Manchester United have been linked with Haaland and there’s little doubt that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer would love to reunite with his compatriot at Old Trafford.

But after splashing the cash on Jadon Sancho and Raphael Varane, a 2022 bid seems more likely from the Red Devils.

That said, Haaland began his 2021-22 campaign with a bang on Saturday night, scoring two goals in five first-half minutes for Dortmund against Wehen Wiesbaden in the DFB Pokal.

The 21-year-old broke the deadlock in the 26th minute with a typically cool finish…

Haaland does push-ups after winning penalty

The prolific centre-forward, who had scored 57 goals in 59 games prior to this weekend’s first-round cup tie, then won a penalty shortly afterwards.

Haaland then got to his feet, but only after getting in a couple of extra push-ups.

Watch the footage here…

He truly is a machine.

Needless to say, Haaland then converted from the spot as Dortmund went into the half-time break 2-0 up.

Haaland scores first hat-trick of 2021-22 season

And it didn't take long in the second half for the youngster to complete his hat-trick with a close-range finish after initially being denied by Florian Stritzel.

What a player.

