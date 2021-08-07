Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Jose Mourinho was shown a red card during AS Roma’s heated pre-season friendly against Real Betis on Saturday night.

The legendary Portuguese coach, who was appointed Roma manager in May after being sacked by Tottenham one month earlier, entered the pitch at the Estadio Benito Villamarin after Alex Moreno appeared to score with his hand to put Betis 3-2 up.

Mourinho was furious that the referee had allowed the goal to stand and stormed onto the pitch demanding answers.

With VAR not in use, the match officials obviously missed Moreno’s alleged handball on the goal-line.

Roma’s players were just as furious as their manager and Lorenzo Pellegrini was sent off for his protestations. The Italian midfielder sarcastically shook the ref’s hand before walking off the pitch.

Jose Mourinho sent off in Roma friendly

The referee then saw Mourinho coming towards him and flashed the red card in the Roma boss’s face before he even had a chance to speak.

Watch the crazy scenes here…

Roma have three players and two staff members sent off

Gianluca Mancini and Rick Karsdorp were also sent off later in the second half as Roma were reduced to eight men with 10 minutes remaining.

And if that wasn’t enough, one of Mourinho’s assistants also received his marching orders.

Carnage!

Betis’s fifth goal, by the way, was an absolute beauty…

Although Roma barely had any players on the pitch by this point.

Whisper it quietly but Mourinho might be back.

Lionel Messi agrees to join PSG (Football Terrace)

How much do you know about Jose Mourinho? [Quiz]

1 of 20 Ultimate Jose Mourinho quiz: What was his playing position? Goalkeeper Defender Midfielder Striker

News Now - Sport News