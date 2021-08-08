Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Jose Aldo continued to surprise the MMA world as he earned himself a second consecutive victory, with Pedro Munhoz on the receiving end of an absolute masterclass.

It’s the first time he has done so since his switch to Bantamweight, and looking at how good the former featherweight champion was, you would think there is a lot more to come even if he’s almost 35.

Following Aldo’s stellar UFC 265 display at the Houston Centre in Texas, Conor McGregor was among the first to congratulate him. The Irishman tweeted:

“Jose Aldo is a real legend.”

And it seems that the respect between the two is mutual. Earlier last week, the King of Rio only had good things to say about The Notorious.

“First of all, I’m upset with the injury,” Aldo told Ag. Fight.

“It’s quite hard, we work with our body, we try to keep it healthy because that way we can always be working.

“I think he can [get back to fighting at a high level]. I never doubt the champions, the mind and willpower of the champions.

"He has dominating before and was the lightweight and featherweight champion. It’s all up to him. If he wants to come back at a high level, he can do it.”

It is worth pointing out that Aldo and McGregor have faced each other before, when the Brazilian was beaten at UFC 194. It remains one of McGregor’s most memorable wins to date and it’s not hard to see why.

Elsewhere on the night, Cyril Gane claimed the interim heavyweight title with a commanding victory over Derrick Lewis.

Normally, you would find most MMA professionals fading in their high 30s but in Aldo’s case, he seems to have not lost an ounce of ability. He continues this way and who knows he could even be the bantamweight champion.

How iconic would that be?

