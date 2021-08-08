Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Leicester were crowned Community Shield champions on Saturday evening after defeating Manchester City at Wembley.

The Foxes were participating in the competition after winning last year's FA Cup.

They went into the game as underdogs but managed to beat the 2020/21 Premier League champions courtesy of Kelechi Iheanacho's late winner.

Leicester were given a penalty when Nathan Ake bought down Patson Daka.

Iheanacho stepped up and he made no mistake to win the title for Brendan Rodgers' side.

Ian Wright was on punditry duty for the game and he was not impressed with the behaviour of a section of Leicester fans.

The former Arsenal player called the culprits 'complete mugs' while live on air.

And he explained his comment in a Twitter post after the game.

"Let me just clear that up because obviously Leicester fans know how much respect I've got for them, their owners and constantly bigging up Leicester and what they do," Wright said on Twitter.

"But what I got to say, doing punditry from the gantry where we were, some of the Leicester fans. What they were doing. Calling Roy Keane an Irish... They know what words they were mouthing to me, you let yourselves down bro, big time.

"Leicester shouldn't be acting like that, certain fans you don't represent Leicester."

It was another great day for Leicester but it's a shame some of their fans at Wembley let themselves down.

Leicester's official Twitter account has also condemned the fans responsible.

They replied: "Thank you for not letting this pass, @IanWright0. We'd welcome your help in identifying those involved so they can be held to account. We wholeheartedly condemn all forms of discrimination."

The Foxes will open their Premier League campaign next Saturday when they host Wolves at the King Power Stadium.

