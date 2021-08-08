Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Ciryl Gane cruised to a seventh straight win with a scarily dominant win over Derrick Lewis in Houston.

In the process, the Frenchman also clinched the interim heavyweight title; however, the title unification contest against Francis Ngannou is what it will all come down to.

The duo, who used to train together at one point, are set to face off pretty soon but that did not prevent Ngannou from dishing out some praise for his title rival.

He tweeted:

“Impressive performance from Gane! He’s now a legit contender. See you soon boy. When you know you know.”



Jon Jones was also quick to offer his thoughts on the bouts at UFC 265.

It’s a far cry from the Ngannou who sounded like an extremely upset man ahead of today’s fight, as he absolutely rubbished the way the UFC titled the bout.

Speaking to TMZ Sports, Ngannou said:

"It's just a contender fight. It's not an interim or whatever them guys are talking about. It's a contender fight. They're fighting for the #1 spot contender. It's not a title fight for me."

It is good to see, though, that game recognised game. After all, it was a very impressive performance from Gane, who led his opponent by 98-16 in significant strikes landed, further showing what a beast he is turning into.

Following his 10th win as a professional, Gane then reflected on the clarity of his game plan.

"Everybody knows already what is my game plan, I like to move. There are no secrets. This was the game plan, of course.”

He also had a crisp and clear message for Ngannou.

“Let's go. Just, let's go,” he said.

We cannot wait, can we?

We already know what a world-class act Ngannou is but there is something in the way that Gane has progressed in recent times that tells you it would not be easy for the Cameroonian.

News Now - Sport News