Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Lionel Messi is no longer a Barcelona player.

Messi was expected to sign a contract extension to extend his stay at the club but that was no possible due to the La Liga salary cap.

Barcelona confirmed the news in a statement on Thursday evening.

"Despite FC Barcelona and Lionel Messi having reached an agreement and the clear intention of both parties to sign a new contract today, this cannot happen because of Spanish LaLiga regulations on player registration," the statement read.

"As a result of this situation, Messi shall not be staying on at FC Barcelona. Both parties deeply regret that the wishes of the player and the club will ultimately not be fulfilled.

"FC Barcelona wholeheartedly expresses its gratitude to the player for his contribution to the aggrandisement of the club and wishes him all the very best for the future in his personal and professional life."

Messi leaves Barcelona as the greatest player in the club's history.

But how much can you remember from Messi's Barcelona career?

We've created a quiz consisting of 20 questions remembering his time at the club.

ENTER GIVEAWAY

The score system is as follows:

0-4: Have you even heard of Messi?!

5-9: You prefer Ronaldo, don't you?

10-14: Decent effort

15-19: You've done yourself proud

20: You are a Messi superfan

Good luck!

1 of 20 At what age did Messi join Barcelona? 10 11 12 13

News Now - Sport News