You’re allowed to be out of sorts if you end up with an Olympic medal, aren’t you?

Especially if you bag a silver medal having sat in the bronze medal position for the large part of a 200-lap race.

And that is indeed what happened with Team Great Britain cyclist Ethan Hayter, who accidentally swore live on the BBC. No, really.

In a post-race interview that will now be be the stuff of British sporting folklore, he said:

"We sat out on the front to try and get a bit of a head start in the early sprints,” he said.

"But my legs started to go first, in the f***ing - I mean flipping - first 100 laps or so were so hard.

"I started to suffer, then Matt started to suffer. But then we had a good run and finished with a flourish to almost win.”

Watching the video makes it all the more funnier, given Matthew Walls’ reaction as teammate Hayter has an innocent slip of the tongue.

The duo, while they finished three points short of a gold medal, looked certain to finish with a bronze, when, towards the end, the seemingly impossible happened and leapfrogged France into second.

While they finished level on points with the French, they claimed a silver by virtue of winning an unreal final sprint.

Elsewhere in the velodrome, Jason Kenny made British Olympic history as he cruised to victory in the Men's Keirin, claiming an astonishing seventh gold medal to become Britain's most decorated ever Olympian.

Team GB currently sit fourth on the medal table, with 65 medals to their name - seven more than hosts Japan, who are placed third with five more gold medals.

Great Britain, meanwhile, have 22 gold medals, as many bronze medals and 21 silvers. It means they have matched their tally from London 2012 and are now two shy of making it their join-most successful overseas Olympics after Rio 2016.

