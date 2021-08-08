Tokyo Olympics: How Team GB's Lauren Price made history with boxing gold medal

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Great Britain's Lauren Price scooped her nation's 22nd gold medal after her win in the Olympic women's middleweight boxing final.

The 27-year-old made history in Tokyo, becoming the first Welsh fighter to win gold at the Games. She is just the second British woman to be named Olympic boxing champion, after Nicola Adams' back-to-back successes in 2012 and 2016.

Price's victory over China's Li Qian cements Team GB's fourth place in the medal table on the final day in Japan. Here's a recap of her Olympic journey and how she went on to make history on the world's biggest stage.

Dominant Olympic performance

Price showed her dominance in the Olympic middleweight boxing tournament from the get-go. Her round of 16 performance against Mongolia's Munkhbat Myagmarjargal ended in a 5-0 win for the Welsh native before she recreated the same result over Atheyna Bylon of Panama in the quarter-finals.

The 27-year-old reached the semis, where it was a much tougher bout for the eventual Olympic champion. Price faced Dutch fighter Nouchka Fontijn, who put Price to the sword with her resilience and quick feet inside the ring. A split decision nudged in Price's direction – giving her a 3-2 win and guaranteeing her a medal in the next round.

Fontijn earned the event's bronze medal following the narrow defeat.

The final saw Price return to her best and produce another dominant display. A 5-0 win over Qian wrote her name in the history books as the first ever Welsh boxer to win an Olympic gold medal. Qian's silver bettered her bronze medal result from her efforts at Rio 2016.

Thanks to Price's gold, Team GB finished their boxing campaign with a grand total of six gongs overall, their best haul in 101 years.

What next for Lauren Price?

The 2020 Games marked Price's Olympic debut, following her 2019 gold medal performances at the European Games and World Championships.

The Team GB star also won gold a year prior at the 2018 Gold Coast Commonwealth Games.

After such an influential performance on the Olympic stage, it's likely Price will return to the ring for the Paris Games in 2024. Should the champion opt to defend her title, she will have the opportunity to equal boxing legend Nicola Adams' Olympic record.

