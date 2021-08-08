Manny Pacquiao vs Errol Spence Jr: Spence plans on retiring boxing legend

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Errol Spence Jr. (27-0, 21 KOs) is set to take on boxing great Manny Pacquiao on August 21st at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, and he wants to 'retire' the living legend.

The IBF/WBC Welterweight Champion looks to add to his legacy when he faces the 42-year-old later this month, but he doesn't see it as the biggest fight of his career.

Although Pacquiao is still dangerous inside the ring, Spence believes that his contest against Kell Brook is still the biggest of his boxing career.

Speaking ahead of the contest in just under two weeks, Spence seemed calm and prepared, despite the legendary status of his opponent and what he can bring to the table.

He said, "It’s probably the second biggest fight [of my career]. I still feel the Kell Brook fight was the biggest fight of my career. If not for that, I’d still get here, but it would have been a lot harder road to get here.

“It solidified me in my first-world title fight. I was fighting in another man’s country in front of his fans, in front of 30,000, and stopping him for the [IBF welterweight] title.

“At that time, he was arguably the best welterweight division at the time. At that time, I felt like that was the biggest accomplishment of my career, especially as young in my career like that."

Errol Spence Jr on retiring Manny Pacquaio

Spence gave Pacquiao credit for entering the ring with him, crediting the Filipino for being a warrior and taking such a high profile contest. He said, “I do want to retire him, and I do respect him for taking this fight and being a real fighter.

“He could have picked Joe Blow or anybody, an MMA fighter, just to get a huge paycheck. He took the biggest challenge in the division."

Pacquaio reportedly is not interested in taking some of the money fights available, such as a contest against MMA megastar Conor McGregor. Notably, Pacquaio's rival Floyd Mayweather has taken a few of these bouts against McGregor, Logan Paul, and the Japanese MMA promotion RIZIN a few years ago.

