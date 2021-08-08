Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has identified Manchester United transfer target Kieran Trippier as the perfect replacement for outgoing right-back Hector Bellerin.

What's the latest transfer news involving Kieran Trippier?

The 30-year-old England international joined Atletico Madrid from Tottenham Hotspur in July 2019 and has impressed manager Diego Simeone during his first few months in La Liga.



Naturally, his performances overseas have attracted the attention of a few clubs much closer to home, and reports have suggested Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side have scouted him several times this season.

According to The Sun, the Red Devils are firmly in the race for the former Burnley wonderkid, but they will face stiff competition from Premier League rivals Arsenal for his signature in the summer.

Arsenal view Trippier - who earns £82,000-a-week at the Metropolitano Stadium - as a potential replacement for Bellerin, who has been linked with a move to AC Milan.

Would Trippier be a better option for Arsenal than Bellerin?

Without wanting to beat around the bush, a big emphatic 'yes'.

Some Gunners may strongly disagree but Bellerin looks past his sell-by date at best. The Spaniard, who has won four caps for Spain, is four years younger than Trippier, but has struggled to replicate the form that saw him named in the 2015/16 PFA Team of the Year.

Last season, Trippier also supplied more assists than Bellerin (6), registered more tackles per game (1.8) and more clearances per match (1.3), according to the data obtained by WhoScored.

This demonstrates that Trippier consistently beats Bellerin in a lot of areas, and he has a wealth of expertise to boost.

Although Bellerin has long been seen by many as the natural heir to Lee Dixon and had been Arsene Wenger's preferred choice to occupy the right-hand side of the defence in recent campaigns, Trippier would also represent an upgrade in terms of experience and maturity.

What has Trippier said about a return to the Premier League?

Speaking ahead of England's game against Denmark, Trippier refused to be drawn on what he saw as idle transfer gossip, although he refused to rule out a move back to the Premier League.

“I’ve just enjoyed the season [at Atlético] and we’ve won the title,” he told The Guardian. “I’m away with England, we’re playing Denmark and I’m not focusing on my club or what is going on.

I’m just focused on England and doing as best as I can if I play. If I don’t play, I still give 100%.”

Who else could Arsenal sign this summer?

Having already signed Ben White from Brighton & Hove Albion for a reported deal worth £50m, Albert Sambi Lokonga from Anderlecht, and Nuno Tavares from Benfica, for an undisclosed fee, Arsenal are still looking to add to their ranks.



GIVEMESPORT confirmed reports last week that Arsenal are also eyeing up a move for Leicester City midfielder James Maddison, in addition to their pursuit of Trippier.

Inter Milan striker Lautaro Martinez is also once again being linked with a move to the Emirates.

