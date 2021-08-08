Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Usain Bolt had an absolutely insane Athletics career.

The Jamaican sprinter became one of the most well known sportspeople in the world in 2008.

Bolt broke the world record and then dominated the competition at the 2008 Olympics as he won gold in China in the 100m, 200m and the 4x100m relay.

Bolt went on to dominate the sport up until his retirement in 2017 at the age of 30.

However, his career could have come to a premature end in 2015 after a crazy moment at the 2015 World Championships.

Bolt was in incredible form in Beijing as he won 200m gold in 19:55, his fifth-fastest time in history over that distance.

ENTER GIVEAWAY

The Jamaican was ecstatic as he embarked on his victory leg around the stadium.

But there was nearly a disaster as Bolt was completely wiped out by a cameraman who lost control of his segway.

Ouch.

Bolt quickly got to his feet and it looked as if he had been hurt in the accident.

But, after limping for a brief moment, Bolt was fine and continued to celebrate his race victory.

Bolt spoke of the incident and joked that his rival, Justin Gatlin, was responsible.

“It didn’t actually hit me in my Achilles, it hit me in my calf area,” Bolt said, per the Guardian. “It’s all right, I will get over it. Never a doubt [for the relays], never a doubt. I am just going to get it massaged, ice it up a bit and I should be fine.”

“The rumour I’m trying to start right now is that Justin Gatlin paid him off."

Bolt and the cameraman would go on to share a heartwarming moment as a friendship brace was given to the sprinter.

Thankfully, Bolt was able to continue his athletics career, and he went on to win three gold medals at the 2016 Olympics before retiring a year later.

1 of 15 Which city will the Olympics be held in this year? Beijing Seoul Tokyo Shanghai

News Now - Sport News