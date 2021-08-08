Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

In what was a repeat of 2009, the British and Irish Lions succumbed to a second consecutive defeat as South Africa took the three-match test series 2-1.

It could have been an altogether different story but as was the case 12 years ago, it was a late Morne Steyn penalty that clinched the series for the hosts.

The British and Irish Lions had won the first test 22-17; however, the Springboks roared back with a sensational 27-9 win before wrapping up matters in an enthralling 19-16 victory in Cape Town.

Remarkably, Steyn hadn’t played a single test for South Africa since 2016 and had been brought in as a reserve for this series.

He came on at the 65th minute, replacing Handre Pollard, who had missed consecutive penalties. Steyn then put in a spectacular display, landing two chances. The first gave his side the lead and the other sealed the deal. Talk about a super-sub.

All in all, it was a disappointing tour and one that will raise yet more questions as far as Warren Gatland’s future goes. Will he be there come 2025? Who knows.

He himself doesn’t sound too sure about what lies ahead for him; however, after the game, he did sound like a man proud of what he has achieved with the team - and we agree.

That’s enough pessimism for now, though.

Let us now show you one of the better moments from the 3rd Test in Cape Town.

As the Lions warmed up for the final showdown, Conor Murray, charged as he was, took out one of SuperSport’s drones with a top-class kick.

They failed to take their chances despite being the better team but you certainly can’t say they hadn’t had their preparations sorted. That was accuracy of the highest order.

If it helps, South Africa failed to take down a drone and if you ask us, it’s a massive L.

