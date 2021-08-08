Apex Legends Season 10 Emergence: Developers admit Seer is 'too strong'

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Seer has absolutely turned Apex Legends Season 10 on its head since he was dropped into the meta.

The newly-released Recon legend has completely overtaken the game, with the new playable character flying up the tier list in the eyes of casual players and pros alike.

With Seer being so OP in the new update, Respawn has admitted that he will be tweaked in an upcoming update.

The designer behind the new legend, Travis Nordin, admitted during a Reddit AMA that the character had launched "too strong" in the game and that some changes would be coming shortly.

He said: "Seer has launched strong, which was the hope. He’s also brought a lot of new gameplay elements to the game (HP bars, interrupt), which has driven a lot of discussion with players, which is great to see.

“With that being said, [he] is probably a bit too strong at the moment and will receive some balance updates in an upcoming patch.

“I will say that the flash on hit ended up being way more than intended, and we will be removing that aspect entirely from the ability."

Seer getting nerfed in update

Nordin would also confirm that Respawn will be 'fixing' the readability of Seer’s kit, making it easier for players to distinguish their allies' abilities in-game.

He said: “We were aiming to differentiate the enemy/allied Seer abilities with the addition of the red tinting applied to the VFX.

"I know readability has come up a few times with the VFX for Seer, and we’re going to be taking a look at them to see what can be done to help with that.”

