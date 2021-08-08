Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8: Tyler 'Ninja' Blevins talks the state of the game

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Tyler 'Ninja' Blevins is a massive Twitch star and still one of the most popular Fortnite streamers on the planet.

Although Ninja does not play the battle royale as often as he used to, the massively popular Twitch streamer still has his opinions on the state of the game in 2021.

With 16.8 million followers on his Twitch channel, the gaming personality still has a lot of sway regarding opinion for the Epic Games title.

Speaking about the latest season, the streamer admitted that he enjoyed how the game is developing. Ninja was one of the original personalities growing in popularity, with the title itself back in 2017.

Read More: Fortnite Ariana Grande Rift Tour: Start Date, New Skins, Free Items And Everything You Need To Know

Speaking to Comicbook.com, he said: "I recently played without a delay the other day with Tim, Seifer, and Jordan Fisher to celebrate Jordan's story of streaming on Twitch, and dude, it was a blast. Surprisingly, I don't know how, but we weren't being streamed sniped too much. But the actual gameplay, in general for the season, I've enjoyed."

Read More: Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8: Latest News, Release Date, Map, Trailer, Battle Pass, Theme, Skins and More

Ninja talks Fortnite

From the early days of the game, the OG player also described exactly why he enjoys the elements of the modern version of the game and the hat tips of nostalgia that older players of the battle royale can enjoy.

He said: "You've nailed it, there's a great combination of mobility, nostalgia, and also those new aspects of the game that they're adding that really aren't game-breaking. So I love it. I think it's great."

Read More: Fortnite Redeem Codes August 2021: Live Rewards, How to Earn and Everything We Know So Far

Fans overall have enjoyed Season 7, which sees an intergalactic takeover from a mysterious outer space army led by Doctor Slone, where players are tasked with suppressing the alien attack.

Chapter 2 Season 8 looks like an even bigger release for Epic, with several new content elements being brought to the title.

You can find all of the latest Esports and Gaming News right here at GiveMeSport.

News Now - Sport News