Laura Kenny & Jason Kenny: How the cycling couple made history at Tokyo Olympics

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Great Britain have enjoyed an incredible Olympic run at the Tokyo 2020 Games.

Laura Kenny and her husband Jason not only added an impressive medal haul to their nation's tally, but they both made history on the world's biggest stage.

The Kennys are Team GB's most decorated male and female athletes – here's a look at how they individually triumphed in Japan.

Fifth cycling gold for Laura Kenny

The women's cycling madison made its Olympic debut in Tokyo this summer and it was Great Britain who put their stamp on the event.

Kenny and her partner Katie Archibald rode to victory in the inaugural race, becoming the first two women to win the madison gold.

The title win saw Kenny collect her fifth cycling medal and carve her name in the history books as the first British woman to win gold at three consecutive Olympics.

Jason Kenny is the most decorated British Olympian

Thanks to his stunning performance in the men's keirin final, Kenny's raced to gold to become Britain's most successful Olympic athlete.

His individual title marked his seventh Olympic gold medal, putting him at the top of the tree as his nation's most decorated star. What could be better than earning such an accolade? Sharing it with his wife.

Laura Kenny named Team GB's most successful Olympian

It's not often two sporting individuals can share similar achievements, but that's what makes the Kennys so special.

On the same stage her husband was named the nation's most successful Olympian, Laura Kenny matched his feat thanks to her madison gold medal.

The emphatic win took her medal count to six, equallying Charlotte Dujardin's overall record, but sitting ahead of the equestrian star with five golds to her three.

Combined medal tally

Between the two, the Kennys have scooped a combined 15 Olympic medals during their careers. Jason won his first gold medal at the 2008 Games in Beijing during the team sprint – a title he and Team GB would go on to win three times in a row. He also scooped silver in the individual sprint.

At London 2012, Laura made her Olympic debut and came away with two golds. Like her husband, she performed incredibly in the team event and was crowned the new Olympic women's omnium champion on home soil. She defended both individual and team titles at Rio in 2016.

London was equally as successful for Jason, who not only defended his team sprint title but won gold in the individual sprint. Brazil saw him crowned sprint champion once more and he also won the keirin event for the first time in his career.

The Kennys didn't hold back this summer either. After a long wait for Tokyo, the couple came away with two medals each, not only making history together but marking themselves down as perhaps the most iconic athletic married duo the Games have ever seen.

News Now - Sport News