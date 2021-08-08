Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Tottenham have agreed a huge deal with Inter for Lautero Martinez, per reports.

What is the latest transfer Tottenham transfer news?

According to The Times,Spurs have agreed a deal in excess of £60m for Martinez.

Arsenal were also interested in Martinez but it appears that Spurs have won the race to sign the 23-year-old.

If a deal is completed he would become their fourth summer signing, following Cristian Romero, Bryan Gil and Pierluigi Gollini.

How did Martinez perform in the 2020/21 season?

Martinez was brilliant for Inter as they won Serie A.

The Argentine scored 17 times as he formed a lethal partnership up front with Romelu Lukaku.

He then starred for Argentina as they were crowned Copa America champions.

What has been said about Martinez?

Messi has previously referred to Martinez as 'spectacular'

“He’s spectacular," he said, per talkSPORT. “He has impressive qualities. You could tell he was going to be a great player and he is showing that.

“He’s very strong, really good one on one, scores a lot of goals and in the area he fights with anyone, holds it up, he can turn, scrap to win it all on his own.

“He has a lot of quality. He’s very complete.”

What does this mean for Harry Kane's future?

There may be concerns that Martinez's potential arrival brings further doubt to Kane's future.

The Spurs star is believed to want a move away, with Manchester City interested.

But The Times say that Martinez's arrival will not change their stance on Kane.

Spurs are insisting that the two will play upfront together should they complete a deal for the Inter Milan star.

They could form a devastating partnership should they line up together.

