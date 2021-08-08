Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8: Data miners find Among Us references

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Following the crossover with Ariana Grande, Fortnite now appears to be teaming up with a massive gaming title, Among Us.

Reliable Fortnite leaker and data miner HYPEX confirmed over the weekend that there were references to Among Us in the code for Fortnite.

It is unclear exactly what Epic Games have in mind for the potential crossover; however, it definitely looks like it may be going live soon.

HYPEX confirmed on Twitter that he had found references to the popular multiplayer game Among Us in the code for Fortnite. Words and phrases data mined from the game's files couldn't really be any more obvious in terms of what they're referencing.

He said: "UPCOMING Fortnite X Among Us COLLAB! There's currently a thing in the files called "Mole" (Imposter). It has these keywords related to it: Electrical, Cafeteria, Tasks, Sabotage, Factory, Repair, Lab, Visitor CSI, Weapons Lab, Island Monitoring, Security, The Loop.

"This could ALSO be referring to the IO's Office since there's "Visitor CSI" & "The Loop" in there, we'll have to wait and see, but right now, there's no way that those keywords are not referring to Among Us."

Fortnite x Among Us

Again, it is not confirmed exactly what the potential crossover could entail, although Epic Games may be considering bringing in an Among Us style mode for Fortnite.

Interestingly, Fortnite already had a mode like that in the past, with the limited-time game mode 'The Spy Within,' which saw players have to determine who the spies were on the opposition team.

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War have implemented similar modes to Among Us, so it isn't out of the realms of possibility for Fortnite to full implement a way to call your opposition 'sus.'

