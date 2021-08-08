Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Didier Drogba has all but confirmed Romelu Lukaku has left Inter Milan for Chelsea and will link up with former teammates Cesar Azpilicueta and Petr Cech.

Taking to Twitter early on Sunday morning, the Blues legend shared a mocked-up graphic of Lukaku in a Chelsea shirt with the caption 'He's coming home @RomeluLukaku9 @ChelseaFC.'

Belgium international Lukaku only made ten appearances for the west London club, albeit mostly in cup competitions, and was unable to find the back of the net during his three-year spell at Stamford Bridge.

However, the 28-year-old scored 24 league goals in 36 games to help Antonio Conte's side win the Serie A title and establish himself as one of the best strikers in Europe in the process.

Now he is reportedly heading to London to link up with his old pal Azpilicueta under ex-Paris Saint-Germain boss Thomas Tuchel.

Lukaku was signed for a club record fee of £74m in August 2019 so the Italians weren't simply going to let him go on the cheap.

It is understood Lukaku will earn around £212,000 a week at Stamford Bridge while Chelsea will pay a £97 million fee to the Nerazzurri.

And his deal could be completed in time for the Londoners to take on Villarreal on Wednesday afternoon in the UEFA Super Cup.

The Blues already boast some impressive firepower in their first team in Kai Havertz and Mason Mount, though their struggles in front of goal almost cost them dearly in the race for a top-four finish in the Premier League.

Transfer News LIVE: Lukaku to sign for Chelsea, Messi expected to join PSG

1 of 12 How many games did Romelu Lukaku play at Euro 2020 for Belgium? 3 5 6 2

However, Marina Granovskaia has reacted accordingly to their lack of goals last season by offloading Olivier Giroud to AC Milan for around £1.6m to facilitate Lukaku's arrival.

Speaking after Chelsea's 2-2 draw with Tottenham, Tuchel refused to be drawn on the subject, but he did admit that the Belgian striker is a 'fantastic player'.

"I will not talk about players who don't play in my squad," he told Sports Illustrated.

"Romelu Lukaku is a fantastic player but he's an Inter player and, with all due respect, I will not talk about him in this situation.

"You can imagine a lot of players want to come and join but we will not talk about that."

Jules Kounde to Chelsea NEXT! Find out the latest transfer gossip on The Football Terrace...

Read more: Chelsea exclusive: Thomas Tuchel 'very impressed' by Ruben Loftus-Cheek

News Now - Sport News