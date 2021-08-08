Overwatch 2: 2022 release date is 'no longer likely'

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Overwatch 2 has been in development for quite some time; with the game first announced in 2019, it has been a long wait for players to get their hands on the sequel to the popular title.

It now appears as though we'll be waiting even longer for the game to be released, with a leak from Blizzard indicating that the game won't even be ready in 2022.

There were gameplay elements shown at Blizzcon this year, but this recent leak is bad news for anyone wanting to play the new Overwatch game.

Twitter user and Twitch partnered streamer Metro revealed that his source for Overwatch 2 had obtained information regarding the release date leak. He said: "I've heard from multiple people close to my original source with OW2 that the development is taking longer than expected.

"From what I can gather, a release in 2022 does not seem likely anymore. I hope this is false and I'm proven wrong.

"That being said, if it turns out to be true, RIP OW no way the game will be alive for another year and a half without major updates."

Blizzard offers new information on Overwatch 2

This information contradicts what has been said by Blizzard recently, with the company claiming that Overwatch 2’s development “passed an important internal milestone in recent weeks.”

There's no further information regarding exactly what this milestone is. It may well be linked to the leaked news of the Overwatch 2 mobile, which Blizzard themselves have not officially announced.

It was originally expected that Blizzard would be announcing the mobile version of the sequel in the coming months. Still, the news of potential development issues could signal the end of the Overwatch series as a whole.

Several sponsors have quietly left the Overwatch League, with Pringles, IBM, and State Farm being three notable brands rescinding their support. This comes amid Activision Blizzard’s ongoing lawsuit with the state of California.

However, the 2021 Overwatch League is ongoing, with Dallas Fuel currently leading the series; both San Francisco Shock and Houston Outlaws have also qualified for the Playoffs. Atlanta Reign and Los Angeles Gladiators have qualified for the Play-ins.

