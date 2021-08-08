Laura Kenny, Lauren Price: All of Team GB's Olympic medallists from Tokyo 2020

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

It's been a hugely successful Olympic Games for Great Britain, with a number of records broken and names written in the history books.

A total of 65 medals were won in Tokyo from a record-breaking 25 different sports. The Brits scooped 22 gold, 21 silver, and 22 bronze medals during an Olympics that will be remembered for years to come.

Here's the full list of Team GB stars who will be sporting their gongs on the plane home from the Games.

Gold medallists

Bethany Shriever – women’s BMX racing

Beth Shriever was the first British woman to win a gold medal at the 2020 Games. The 22-year-old was the only female to represent Team GB in the BMX cycling event and her gold sees her become her nation's first ever BMX gold medallist.

Jess Learmonth & Georgia Taylor-Brown – triathlon, mixed team relay

Jess Learmonth and Georgia Taylor-Brown won gold in the triathlon mixed team relay alongside Jonny Brownlee and Alex Yee on day eight.

Anna Hopkin & Kathleen Dawson – swimming, 4x100 mixed medley relay

Another day eight gold came from Team GB as Anna Hopkin and Kathleen Dawson swam to victory with Adam Peaty, and James Guy in the 4x100m mixed medley relay.

Charlotte Worthington – women’s BMX freestyle

Another historic moment in BMX came through Charlotte Worthington's remarkable 360 backflip. She is the first woman to land the trick on the Olympic stage, which played part in her gold medal win.

Laura Collett – equestrian eventing team

Laura Collett won gold in the equestrian eventing team final alongside teammates Tom McEwen and Oliver Townend.

Hannah Mills & Eilidh McIntyre – women’s sailing 470 class

Kate French – women’s modern pentathlon

Laura Kenny & Katie Archibald – women’s cycling madison

Thanks to Laura Kenny's win in the inaugural women's madison, she is now the most decorated British female Olympian with five gold medals and one silver.

Lauren Price – women’s boxing middleweight

Lauren Price made history on the final day of the Games with a title win in the women's boxing middleweight event. She became the first ever Welsh fighter to win a gold medal in an Olympic boxing event.

Silver medallists

Lauren Williams – women's taekwondo -67kg

Georgia Taylor-Brown – women’s triathlon

Mallory Franklin – women's canoe slalom C1

Emily Campbell – women's weightlifting +87kg

With a score of 283kg in the women's +87kg class, Emily Campbell became the first British woman to win a medal in an Olympic weightlifting event.

Anna Burnet – mixed sailing Nacra 17 class

Anna Burnet partnered John Gimson in the Nacra 17 class mixed sailing event to add another gold gong to Team GB's tally.

Katie Archibald, Laura Kenny, Neah Evans, Josie Knight & Elinor Barker – women's cycling team pursuit

Keely Hodgkinson – women’s 800m

Teenager Keely Hodgkinson broke Kelly Holmes' 26-year-old record, setting a new time of one minute 55.88 seconds and taking home silver.

Laura Muir – women’s 1500m

Bronze medallists

Chelsie Giles – women's judo -52kg

Chelsie Giles set Team GB's medal haul off by banking their first of 2020. Her bronze medal performance came on two of the Tokyo Games.

Charlotte Dujardin & Charlotte Fry – equestrian team dressage

The two bronze medallists partnered Carl Hester to Britain's third place in the dressage final.

Bianca Walkden – women's taekwondo +67kg

Alice Kinsella, Amelie Morgan, Jennifer Gadirova & Jessica Gadirova – women's gymnastics all-around team final

Charlotte Dujardin – equestrian individual dressage

Charlotte Dujardin became Britain's most decorated female athlete with her bronze medal win in the individual dressage event, taking her Olympic medal count up to six. She was later snubbed by compatriot Laura Kenny, who has the same amount of medals but more golds.

Bryony Page – women’s trampoline

Emma Wilson – women’s windsurfer RS:X

Karriss Artingstall – women’s featherweight boxing

Sky Brown – women’s park skateboarding

The 13-year-old skateboarding superstar is now Team GB's youngest ever Olympian as well as medal holder. Sky Brown made history with her incredible performance in the park skateboarding event to win bronze.

Holly Bradshaw – women’s pole vault

Asha Philip, Imani Lansiquot, Dina Asher-Smith & Daryll Neita – women’s 4x100m relay

