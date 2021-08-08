Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Eliud Kipchoge showed his class once again on Sunday morning as he won the marathon at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

The world record holder finished in a time of 2:08:38 as he successfully defended his Olympic title.

The race was not without controversy, though.

Morhad Amdouni finished 14th. An hour-and-a-half into the race, the Frenchman went to a water station to rehydrate. He was followed by a number of athletes.

Instead of collecting the first water bottle at the station, Amdouni knocked them all over before grabbing the last one.

Amdouni's actions have caused a great stir on social media.

Many think his actions were deliberate and have expressed their dismay. View some of the reaction below:

Kipchoge, meanwhile, was delighted after crossing the line in first.

"I think I have fulfilled the legacy by winning the marathon for the second time, back-to-back. I hope now to help inspire the next generation," Kipchoge told BBC Sport.

"Tokyo 2020 has happened, it means a lot. It means there is hope. It means we are on the right track to a normal life. We are on the track to our normal lives, that is the meaning of the Olympics.

"I am happy to defend my title and to show the next generation, if you respect the sport and be disciplined you can accomplish your assignment."

