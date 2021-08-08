Tottenham Transfer News: Spurs eye raid for key Wolves man - The Verdict

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Tottenham have entered talks with Wolves for defender Conor Coady, as revealed by Football Insider.

The north London club reportedly want to bring in two new centre-backs before the transfer window closes later this month, and they have identified Coady as an option to fill one of these berths in the team.

Spurs manager Nuno Espirito Santo is believed to be pushing hard for the club to land Coady, having previously worked with the 6 foot 1 player during his four-year stay at Molineux.

If Tottenham manage to get this deal over the line, would Coady be a good signing?

GIVEMESPORT's Sam Brookes, Joshua Cole and Christy Malyan give their thoughts below...

Sam Brookes

"Tottenham badly need to improve their defence this summer. They conceded 45 league goals last term, and with Toby Alderweireld now moving on, their back line looks even weaker. The likes of Eric Dier, Davinson Sanchez and Joe Rodon aren't going to get Nuno's men back into the top four.

"The question is: would Coady be a significant upgrade on this trio? I'm not convinced.

"While he has been a reliable presence for Wolves in recent years, missing just one top-flight game in the last three seasons, it would be another step up to play for Tottenham, and his lack of pace is a concern.

"It seems to me that Coady has found his level at Wolves, playing for a club who can challenge for a Europa League spot when at their best. But if Spurs want to be competing with the country's top clubs and ending their barren spell without silverware, they need to be aiming higher than going after Coady."

Joshua Cole

"Considering that Tottenham are no longer able to call upon the services of Alderweireld, they may need to draft in an individual who can help to fill the void left by the Belgium international.

"Whilst Spurs will be looking to make some big-money moves in the coming weeks, it could turn to a be an incredibly shrewd move by the club to swoop for Coady who knows exactly what it takes to compete at Premier League level.

"One of the key players behind Wolves' resurgence in recent years, the defender managed to rank inside the top five at Molineux last season for clearances made per game (3.5), blocks (0.9 per game) and average passes per game (50.2).

"Having already performed admirably under the guidance of Nuno at Wolves, there is no reason why Coady cannot replicate this feat for Spurs during the upcoming campaign.

"Providing that Tottenham are not forced to pay over the odds to seal this particular deal, they ought to bolster their options in the heart of their defence by signing the 28-year-old."

Christy Malyan

"With Toby Alderweireld already departing, the heart of Tottenham's defence needs a complete revamp this summer. Eric Dier is yet to prove he's up to the task of being a consistent centre-half, while Joe Rodon could barely get into the team last season and Davinson Sanchez looks like he could be heading for the exit door as well.

"On his own, I wouldn't describe Coady as a particularly inspired signing aside from his associations with Nuno. Yes, he became an instrumental figure at Wolves throughout the now Spurs gaffer's time there, and yes he's managed to battle his way into the England squad. But he hasn't exactly uprooted trees statistically either, with his highest performance rating in a Premier League season being just 6.53 from last term, which is pretty generous considering how underwhelming Wolves were for much of the campaign."

"But when put in the context of an entire defensive reshuffle, Tottenham's interest in Coady makes a lot of sense. Spurs are working to bring in Cristian Romero and if they do, they'll have a really talented young defender on their hands. Romero is just 23, won Serie A's best defender award last season and just helped Argentina claim the Copa America.

"He's clearly got a very bright future, but with so much changing at Spurs this summer - especially in defence with Matt Doherty and Serge Aurier also potentially moving on - he could find it difficult to settle. That's where someone like Coady comes in. He's a natural leader, he knows exactly how Nuno wants his team to play and he's got plenty of experience as a Premier League player.

"It seems like Spurs are getting a new centre-half partnership regardless ahead of the new season, so it may as well be the combination of an up-and-coming defender with huge potential and a steady pair of hands with the know-how to facilitate his development. From that perspective, Coady could prove to be a very wise buy indeed."

