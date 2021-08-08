Arsenal Transfer News: £60m Premier League maestro targeted - The Verdict

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Arsenal are interested in signing Leicester's attacking midfielder James Maddison, according to Football.London.

Enter GiveAway

Mikel Arteta is reportedly a fan of the 24-year-old, and he is one of the Gunners' top targets this summer, with it looking unlikely that the club will be able to tempt Martin Odegaard back to the Emirates.

The main stumbling block to a potential deal is believed to be Maddison's price-tag, as Leicester are seeking over £60m for the England international.

However, it is understood that Arsenal have spoken to the Foxes about including one of their own players in the deal to bring the overall fee down.

If Arsenal do manage to convince Leicester to sell Maddison, would he be a good signing for them?

GIVEMESPORT's Sam Brookes, Joshua Cole and Christy Malyan express their views below...

The Done Deal show brings you the latest on Harry Kane's Spurs exit, Jack Grealish moving to Man City and Chelsea's pursuit of Romelu Lukaku!

Sam Brookes

"James Maddison is a fine player, and he can consider himself unfortunate to only have one international cap at this stage of his career. He is not what Arsenal need at the moment, though.

"Having tied Emile Smith Rowe down to a long-term contract recently, they now have a player who is three years younger than Maddison and arguably has even greater potential.

"Instead, Arsenal need to focus on bringing in a new right-back ahead of the window closing at the end of the month. Hector Bellerin has been attracting interest from Inter Milan, and doubts remain as to whether Cedric Soares and Calum Chambers are good enough to fill that berth moving forwards.

"This is the position that Arsenal need to figure out, because Smith Rowe has got the No. 10 role covered for years to come."

Joshua Cole

"Considering that Arsenal are desperate to get back into contention for a place in Europe next season, it is abundantly clear that they need to add some more creativity to their side and thus swooping for James Maddison is surely a no-brainer.

"A proven performer at this level, the attacking midfielder would unquestionably be an upgrade on their existing options as he possesses the talent needed to win games almost single-handedly.

"During his time at Leicester City, Maddison has managed to find the back of the net on 21 occasions in 98 Premier League appearances whilst he has also chipped in with 17 assists.

"If he is able to improve his output at the Emirates Stadium, the England international could provide the ammunition that Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette need to help the team start moving up the league next term."

1 of 12 What shirt number does Bukayo Saka wear for Arsenal? 11 8 7 9

Christy Malyan

"James Maddison is clearly a talented player, and I do think Arsenal desperately need another focal point in their attack. Eight goals and five assists in the Premier League last season despite only making 24 starts suggests the English midfielder has enough quality to elevate an Arsenal side that scored the second-fewest goals of any side in the top half last season, finishing an underwhelming eighth.

"But the price-tag is the real issue here. £60m is talisman signing money and while I rate Maddison, I don't think he'd transform Arsenal's fortunes either. For an extra £17m, Arsenal could reportedly clinch a deal for Inter Milan's Lautaro Martinez and while Maddison's a high-quality and slightly different kind of player, Martinez is a different kettle of fish entirely.

"At the age of 23, he's already played an important role in his sides winning Serie A and the Copa America, with those competitions seeing him rack up 25 goal involvements combined. A year younger, delivering goals more consistently and seemingly possessing a higher ceiling, Arsenal should forget about Maddison and go all out for Martinez instead."

News Now - Sport News