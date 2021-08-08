Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Paris Saint-Germain are on the verge of signing Lionel Messi.

With Barcelona dropping the earth-shattering news that their greatest ever player won't be re-signing this summer, PSG appear to have grabbed this historic opportunity with both hands.

Besides, Fabrizio Romano reported on Sunday evening that Messi is simply waiting to thrash out the final details of PSG's proposed contract before flying to the French capital to finalise the deal.

Messi close to PSG move

Considering Messi has played every single minute of his club career with Barcelona up until this point, it really is a game-changing transfer that has stopped every single football fan in their tracks.

However, what makes the situation all the more astonishing is that PSG were already enjoying a truly jaw-dropping transfer window long before it even seemed possible that Messi could arrive.

That's because PSG opened their war chest to complete tantalising moves for Achraf Hakimi, Sergio Ramos, Georginio Wijnaldum and Gianluigi Donnarumma in their bid for Champions League glory.

PSG's staggering squad

And now that arguably the greatest footballer of all time is set to follow them through the Parc des Princes entrance, it almost seems inevitable that PSG will be crowned champions of Europe.

In fact, such is the remarkable nature of PSG's transfer activity this summer that many supporters are wondering whether they are, in fact, breaching Financial Fair Play regulations.

And while it's impossible to tell whether that's the case or not at this stage, what we can confirm is that PSG will soon be within a whisker of having the most valuable squad in all of world football.

According to Transfermarkt, PSG's squad is currently worth a mind-boggling €917.75 million, which is the second-highest in the sport, while Messi's individual transfer value stands at £72.00 million.

Football's most valuable squads

If you add those two values together, you come to an approximate total of €1.002 billion and that brings the Parisians within one world-class player of overhauling Manchester City in first place.

It's an eye-watering set of numbers that can only really be contextualised by looking at the world's most valuable squads across the board, so be sure to check out the top 20 clubs down below:

20. Aston Villa - €429.30 million

19. AC Milan - €444.90 million

18. Everton - €495.50 million

17. Napoli - €505.25 million

16. Leicester City - €549.10 million

15. Arsenal - €553.00 million

14. RB Leipzig - €560.55 million

13. Borussia Dortmund - €572.85 million

12. Juventus - €609.10 million

11. Inter Milan - €664.00 million

10. Tottenham Hotspur - €705.00 million

9. Atletico Madrid - €729.40 million

8. Barcelona - €763.00 million

7. Bayern Munich - €818.50 million

6. Manchester United - €858.55 million

5. Real Madrid - €863.50 million

4. Chelsea - €896.50 million

3. Liverpool - €904.50 million

2. Paris Saint-Germain - €1.00 billion

1. Manchester City - €1.06 billion

PSG close to top spot

So, in a world where PSG do indeed sign Paul Pogba - who is currently rated at £54.00 million - they would come within a hair of usurping City to construct the world's most valuable squad.

And with the Citizens potentially shedding top-class stars like Bernardo Silva during the summer, it's not from without the realms of possibility that PSG could climb all the way to the summit.

However, regardless of how the power play at the top of the rich list plays out, it won't end the debate surrounding which club has the most formidable squad in the Champions League.

And with both clubs still desperately looking for their first taste of 'Big Ears' this season, you can rest assured that PSG and City will go all out to ensure their mega-money squads don't go to waste.

