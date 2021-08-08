Chelsea Transfer News: Blues learn Romelu Lukaku price-tag - The Verdict

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Inter Milan are seeking around £100m in order to let their striker Romelu Lukaku leave this summer, according to The Telegraph.

Lukaku is reportedly at the top of Chelsea's wishlist in this current transfer window as they look to strengthen their options up front, and the Blues have already had a €100m (£85m) offer including Marcos Alonso turned down by the Italian club.

It is understood that the Serie A outfit would prefer to sell Lukaku's strike partner Lautaro Martinez instead but they may be forced to cash in on Lukaku if they receive a bid in the region of £100m for his services.

This begs the question: should Chelsea pay £100m for the Belgian international?

GIVEMESPORT's Sam Brookes, Christy Malyan and Joshua Cole give their thoughts below...

Sam Brookes

"£100m is a lot of money for a 28-year-old. Still, that seems to be the current price point for a world-class striker, with Tottenham also reportedly demanding a huge fee for Harry Kane before they even consider letting him go.

"It also needs to be noted that Chelsea struggled badly up top last season. Their top scorer in the league was Jorginho, who scored seven goals from the penalty spot, while Timo Werner and Tammy Abraham managed to six goals apiece. These kind of numbers are not good enough if you want to be challenging for the league title.

"Having won the Champions League in May, domestic success should be Chelsea's next target. That's why they need to continue to go after Lukaku and do whatever it takes to land him.

"He has netted 47 league goals in his last two seasons at Inter and is in the form of his life. If he can replicate that goalscoring consistency at Stamford Bridge, Chelsea will be right in the title mix in 2021/22."

Christy Malyan

You can't hide the fact Romelu Lukaku's become a better player since leaving Manchester United, and arguably become the unstoppable battering ram of a centre-forward many expected him to develop into at Old Trafford. 35 goal involvements for Inter Milan last season speaks for itself.

But I have two concerns here. One is the old saying that you should never go back in football. While Lukaku's previous time at Chelsea was incredibly limited in terms of first-team appearances for the Blues, I nonetheless fear there will be an extra pressure to deliver, especially with a £100m price-tag, purely because the club are essentially admitting their mistake in letting him leave in the first place. He could become their Pogba - United spent a similar sum re-signing the France international back in 2016 and it's still incredibly debatable as to whether he's been a successful signing or not.

My other worry, again when coupled with the price-tag, is Lukaku's age. In theory, he's got enough physical presence to play steadily into his thirties. But it also shouldn't be forgotten that he started his career incredibly early and was playing regular football for Anderlecht as a 16-year-old. It might well prove to be the case that his body gives up earlier than expected, and that may even be only three or four years down the line.

With that in mind, £100m seems like a real gamble to me.

Joshua Cole

"This would be a sensational move by Chelsea as Lukaku is currently one of the world's best strikers.

"Utterly majestic during the previous campaign for Inter Milan, the Belgian international helped the Italian side end their long wait for a scudetto by providing 35 direct goal contributions in 36 league appearances.

"Lukaku replicated his superb form for his country at Euro 2020 as he managed to find the back of the net on four occasions in five appearances at the tournament.

"When you consider that Timo Werner struggled considerably for consistency during his debut season at Stamford Bridge, Chelsea should be looking to splash the cash on a player who has a proven track-record of delivering the goods at this level.

"Having scored 113 goals in England's top-flight during his career to date, Lukaku could turn out to be perfect fit for Thomas Tuchel's side as he possesses the talent needed to turn the Blues into legitimate title contenders."

