Khabib Nurmagomedov's coach Javier Mendez has slammed Conor McGregor for his insensitive tweets directed towards the Russian.

Following the Irishman's loss to Dustin Poirier which saw him sustain a serious ankle injury, The Eagle congratulated the American by saying "good always overcomes evil."

To this, McGregor responded by saying: "Covid is good and father is evil?", clearly mocking the death of Khabib's father Abdulmanap who succumbed to Covid-19 last year. He later went on to delete the tweet.

Notorious pulled off a similar antic more after going after Khabib's family.

"I wanna eat his children! When’s the last time he’s even seen them actually? His wife? Mother? How ‘bout you go spend some time with your kids and family for a change and keep my name out of your mouth b4 you get trapped somewhere again you mightn’t be so lucky next time.”

Khabib's coach Mendez expressed his disgust at McGregor for his personal attacks, branding him 'an idiot'.

As quoted by SportBible, he told on Mike Swick's podcast:

"He's got all the money. But he doesn't have the one thing he used to have: The respect of the whole world as a fighter. Maybe he's angry because he doesn't have that anymore. I just know he should have never texted those words, ever.

"Who should like him for a comment like that? How many people do you know, lost their family, lost their business, lost everything because of COVID, and you make fun of it? You say COVID good, father evil? Are you kidding me?

"So you're saying to all those poor people that lost their family, lost their business, people that committed suicide over this tragedy that's happened to the whole world, and you think you're making a mockery of it by trying attack someone's father by using that? You're an idiot. You are an idiot."

Mendez added: "It's just another knife to dig in people's hearts. He's an idiot. He's flat out an idiot, and he's out of control.

"I'm sorry. And this has nothing to do with Khabib's father. This has nothing to do with those comments on COVID. We already know what he thinks on Khabib.

"That's fine. But you make a comment like that, all the money in the world isn't going to allow you to get away with some of the stupid things you say."

McGregor has a reputation for going personal on his opponents and he has done that quite a number of times with Khabib. A few years ago, he tweeted a picture of the Russian's wedding with the caption: "Your wife is a towel mate".

Given what has been said by him lately, one can only say that what Mendez has said about McGregor is an understatement.

The Irishman has lost a ton of respect from his peers and fans and if similar personal attacks persist, it may not be long before his Twitter account is banned.

