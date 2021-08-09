GTA: Publishers confirm three undisclosed remasters in the works

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Grand Theft Auto fans will be receiving three unmastered versions of previous titles in the series, the game's publishers have confirmed.

Take-Two Interactive, the company that owns both Rockstar Games and 2K, revealed the plans in light of the recent launch of next-generation consoles PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S.

Over the years, we have seen some hugely iconic games under their umbrella, such as GTA 3, GTA: Vice City, and who could leave out GTA: San Andreas? These titles have seen the birth of some influential protagonists such as Claude, Tommy Vercetti and Carl Johnson.

While these massively successful games were only available for PlayStation 2, for some time, fans of those respective games have been keen to see these games brought back to life in next-gen form.

But it looks like those gaming enthusiasts will get their wish following the publishers' latest announcement.

GTA Remasters

Contained within an investor presentation document, it was detailed that three unannounced "new iterations of previously released titles" are currently in production.

It was previously announced that GTA V will be "expanded and enhanced" for PS5 and Xbox Series X at some point during 2021.

This will be great for those players who might not have been old enough to play the previous games, which have been a huge stable in relation to how the GTA series has grown to an astronomical scale since the early 2000s.

We expect that it will only get bigger when GTA 6 is finally released, although we do not expect to see that game anytime soon. But at least we can feast on some renovated classics in the near future.

This is a good time to be a GTA fan and hopefully, some online elements in Liberty City, Vice City and San Andreas will be on offer - which is a mouth-watering prospect!

