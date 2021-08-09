Black Ops Cold War Season 5: Multiplayer Map Trailer Has Been Revealed

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Black Ops Cold War Season 5 is on its way and we have finally been given our first glimpse of what the new multiplayer maps will look like in a brand new video.

There is a lot of hype around this new season. Many feel some refreshing changes are needed to keep the game alive and a lot of fans have been switching to Apex Legends as it has just released a huge new season.

There are also a lot of issues with hackers in Call of Duty and this is also causing many to switch allegiance to Apex. Due to this, it feels like this upcoming season in Black Ops Cold War is a huge moment for Treyarch.

They have been making a lot of changes in multiplayer for quite a while now, and there have been some good changes, but hopefully we see some huge ones for season 5.

Developers Release Multiplayer Map Footage

Many have been wanting to know what the multiplayer maps will look like in this new season, and with a few old maps returning the excitement for their reveal has been even bigger.

The names of the maps for season 5 were recently revealed, and they are:

Echelon

Slums

Drive-in

Zoo

Showroom

Developers of Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War Treyarch finally revealed some footage of the maps and this can be seen down below.

This video also told us what game modes would be used on these maps. For Echelon, Slums, Drive-in and Zoo it will be 6v6 game modes, while for Showroom, it is 2v2 game modes.

This is thoroughly exciting news, and the footage for the maps have made the community really want to dive into season 5 as soon as possible.

The times that the new season would be available to update were recently revealed by Treyarch, and for those wanting to download season 5 of Black Ops Cold War, they can do so from 9PM PT / 12AM ET / 4AM GMT on August 10th.

With the update only a day away, there is no doubt that many will be waiting to jump into the new season.

