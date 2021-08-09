Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

It seems like John Cena is a fan at heart, as Sami Zayn has revealed that the multi-time World Champion was "raving" about his match with Finn Balor at a WWE live event in Florida.

Taking to Twitter, Sami Zayn revealed that John Cena actually watched his match with fellow former NXT Champion Finn Balor at the WWE live event in Fort Myers, Florida.

Cena was clearly a fan of the match, with Zayn revealing in his tweet that the former WWE Champion was waxing lyrical about how good the match was.

The match at the WWE Live SuperShow event on Saturday night is the first time that Finn Balor has wrestled a non-televised match since returning to the main roster in July.

Balor has been unbeaten in all of his matches since arriving on the main roster, beating Baron Corbin on SmackDown last week and Sami Zayn on two separate occasions.

Things look pretty promising for Finn Balor on the main roster, with the Irishman looking like he may get added to the Universal title match at SummerSlam between John Cena and Roman Reigns.

John Cena wasn't only a fan at the show last night, with the Hollywood megastar actually wrestling in the main event of the non-televised show.

At the show, Cena teamed with Rey and Dominik Mysterio to take on The Usos and the aforementioned Roman Reigns in six-man tag team action in the show's main event.

You can watch every single episode of Friday Night SmackDown between now and SummerSlam live here in the UK on BT Sport.

News Now - Sport News