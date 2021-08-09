Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Chelsea are signing Belgium striker Romelu Lukaku from Inter Milan in a club-record £97.5 million deal.

Marina Granovskaia moved quickly for Lukaku after it became apparent that Borussia Dortmund were unwilling to part ways with Erling Braut Haaland this summer.

The Nerazzurri striker, 28, is excited by the prospect of working under Thomas Tuchel and should complete a medical by the end of today, according to reports in Italy.

The Belgium international was close to re-signing for the Blues in July 2017 but his former agent Mino Raiola's pesky meddling got in the way which left the door wide open for Manchester United.

Now the Blues have decided to go back for their former player with the centre-forward position a problematic area for the German boss ever since he arrived at Stamford Bridge.

German Timo Werner has struggled to find the back of the net and has also been susceptible to several costly mistakes.

His fellow countryman Kai Havertz also filled in for Werner in that position for much of last season.

Lukaku has been at the San Siro since 2019, after moving from the Red Devils for around £74 million.

Transfer News LIVE: Messi to PSG 'is done', Martinez rejects Spurs, Lukaku to sign for Chelsea

The Belgian is set to return to Stamford Bridge, to link up with Tuchel's side, for a reported £97.5 million, which will fall short of the £198m Paris Saint-Germain paid Barcelona to sign Neymar Jr in August 2017.

While it may not be enough to break the world transfer record, it is still enough to make Lukaku the most expensive football player of all time, according to Transfermarkt, based on the highest combined transfer fees in football history.

10. Ousmane Dembele - £137 million

9. Gonzalo Higuain - £143 million

8. Zlatan Ibrahimovic - £152 million

7. Philippe Coutinho - £153 million

6. Antoine Griezmann - £156 million

5. Angel di Maria - £161 million

4. Alvaro Morata - £170 million

3. Cristiano Ronaldo - £207 million

2. Neymar - £279 million

1. Romelu Lukaku - £288 million

Lukaku, who scored 28 goals and 17 assists in all competitions last season, skips past Neymar into first place, who cost £198 million when he joined PSG from Barca in 2017.

Famous for his histrionics for Brazil during the 2018 World Cup, Neymar is regarded as one of the greatest players of his generation.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Alvaro Morata are third and fourth on the list, respectively.

Ronaldo, left Real Madrid for Juventus in 2009 and the forward went on to win the Serie A MVP award in his first season with the Italian giants after racking up 22 goals in 33 matches.

Lionel Messi signs for PSG? Find out the latest transfer gossip on The Football Terrace...

Read more: Romelu Lukaku to Chelsea: Didier Drogba 'confirms' summer transfer deal in social media post

News Now - Sport News