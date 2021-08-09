Grid Legends: What is the release date?

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Grid Legends was one of the talking points when the game was revealed at EA Play Live.

Codemasters will be teaming up with the seismic American gaming organisation once more, as they did for F1 2021, to bring us a new chapter of the Grid racing series.

We saw from the expo that Grid Legends contains an in-depth story mode with a heavy emphasis on casting, taking you on a journey through the eyes of a driving underdog that works his way to the top through multiple driving leagues in the Grid World Series.

Actors such as Sex Education's Ncuti Gatwa will feature in a remarkably similar game to TOCA Race Driver, which was released in the late 1990s for PlayStation 2, Xbox and PC.

Grid has already seen four games released, with Race Driver, Grid 2, Grid Autosport and Grid being launched since 2008 and with the latest game being released in 2019.

As a result, fans will be keen to know when they can get their hands on this new title in what is set to be a whole new way of living the life of a professional racing driver.

Grid Legends Release Date

At this moment, it is not yet known when Grid Legends will be released. But what we do know is that it won't hit the shelves and online shops until at least 2022.

In what is set to be one of the most anticipated racing titles in years, this is one that we will want the developers to take their time with to get right.

Fear not though, we will update this article as soon as more information is revealed, so stay tuned and keep those revs running high!

