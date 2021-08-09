Rocket League Season 4: What Is The Release Date?

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Rocket League season 4 is on its way and many fans of the game will want to know the exact release date for this brand new season.

Despite being released a few years ago back in 2015, developers Psyonix only recently started to make new seasons in the game to keep Rocket League fresh and in-demand.

It is understandable to see why they have done this as many free-to-play games manage to get their money from the season passes like Fortnite, Apex Legends and Call of Duty Warzone.

The car football game has been a huge success and Psyonix bringing in new seasons has allowed them to create lots of new tournaments, game modes and car skins for players to enjoy.

What is the release date for Rocket League Season 4?

As always, the release of a new season is always revealed before it comes out and this is to build excitement for season 4.

The release of the seasons in Rocket League are easy to predict as they come out as soon as the one before them has ended.

It was recently confirmed by Rocket League that season 4 will be released on Wednesday 11 August 2021.

This is very exciting news as it means that the new season is only a couple of days away. The time that this new season will come out has not yet been revealed, but when it has been, we will provide all the latest updates on this page.

Not all the information for season 4 has been revealed yet, but we do know that 2v2 tournaments will be coming to Rocket League.

With the game treating players to game modes like basketball and ice hockey in the past, we know that new game modes along this line could be coming in season 4 and this would be great content to add to the game.

All will be revealed in a couple of days, and with the huge success of the past three seasons, there is no doubt that season 4 will follow in a similar fashion.

