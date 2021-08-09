Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Pete Dunne could be on his way out of WWE, with reports suggesting that the former NXT UK Champion's contract is set to expire on September 1.

It was reported last week that Dunne's deal with WWE was up soon, but Dave Meltzer has now revealed that his deal is set to expire at the beginning of next month:

Pete Dunne’s deal is also coming due on either 8/31 or 9/1. He’s another super worker who has been in the system for years and should have been a main roster star, even if he started as part of a tag team, long ago

As of right now, there is no word on if WWE has made a formal offer to Pete Dunne to extend his stay, but given that he is still being featured on NXT TV, you have to think that an offer will either have been made, or is going to be made.

Pete Dunne joined WWE in January 2017 as part of the UK Championship tournament, with Dunne losing to Tyler Bate in the finals.

Dunne could capture the WWE United Kingdom Championship later that year at NXT TakeOver: Chicago, with the Englishman going on to hold the title for a staggering 685 days before dropping the belt to WALTER in April 2019.

There is also no word on whether or not Pete Dunne has attracted interest from other promotions, but given the fact he's widely regarded as a super worker, you have to think that the likes of AEW, IMPACT and ROH would be interested in bringing him in.

Pete Dunne isn't the only NXT star whose contract is set to expire soon, with Adam Cole's short-term extension with WWE set to come to an end in August too.

One thing that is clear is that the future of Pete Dunne is very much in doubt, so make sure you stay tuned to GiveMeSport for updates on this story over the coming weeks and months.

