Adam Cole could be main roster bound, as reports have suggested that writers from both Raw and SmackDown have been tasked with coming up with ideas for the former NXT Champion on their shows.

This comes after it was reported last week that Adam Cole was asked to be at SmackDown for a 'high-level meeting" with WWE Chairman Vince McMahon, where Fightful Select reports that he was told he is wanted on the main roster:

Fightful has been informed there have been pitches for Cole on both Raw and Smackdown over the last week if he were to re-sign, with WWE sources telling us that it was communicated to Cole that he is wanted on the main roster.

The report also goes on to state that Vince McMahon viewed the meeting as "high priority", with Fightful noting that WWE sources claim the meeting went well, with McMahon liking Adam Cole "on a personal level":

Fightful learned that a couple of hours before Smackdown, Cole was taken directly to Vince McMahon's office, in something that was said to have appeared a "high priority" to McMahon himself. One source high up in WWE said that they heard the meeting went well, and Vince McMahon seemed to have taken a liking to Adam Cole on a personal level.

This meeting has been something that WWE has clearly been working on, as Fightful also explains that there were plans to bring Cole to SmackDown on July 30, but logistical reasons meant it was easier to have the meeting on August 6:

People backstage at Smackdown said that Cole was not around during the show. WWE had originally hoped to bring Cole in the Friday before to Smackdown in Minnesota, but switched it to the following week in Tampa for logistical reasons.

Right now, it's unclear whether or not Adam Cole is going to chose to stay with WWE when his deal expires this month, or if he is going to leave the company. For more, stay tuned to GiveMeSport.

