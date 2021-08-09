Rocket League Season 4: New Tournament Confirmed To Be Coming To The Game

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Rocket League Season 4 will be available for gamers to play in a couple of days and it has been revealed on social media that a new tournament will be coming to the game.

Many players thoroughly enjoy the car football game, and it is quite unique when you compare it to other popular games out there.

Most are action battle royale games and one of the main things that has kept Rocket League competitive is the fact that it is free-to-play.

When a new season comes out, the gaming community wants to see an abundance of content and it looks like season 4 could be the best one yet.

New Tournament Confirmed To Be Coming to Rocket League in Season 4

Rocket League will no doubt bring a lot of new content like weapon skins and new rewards; however, it has also been revealed that a new tournament will be arriving in season 4.

It was revealed by Rocket League on social media that the game will be bringing 2v2 tournaments to the game.

The 2v2 tournaments will definitely be competitive and will start from the round of 32. These tournaments will follow a schedule, which will have more tournaments than ever before, and players who win will be able to pick up some lovely rewards.

There is also an extra mode tournament, which will not affect players tournament ranking. This extra mode will let players compete in Rumble, Hoops, Snow Day, and Dropshot.

Some of the new content coming to the game has been kept secret, and this is a good idea from developers Psyonix as it will keep all the players intrigued until release date.

This is very exciting news and will give the game another fresh feel to keep demand and popularity at an all time high.

