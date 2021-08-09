Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Lionel Messi is close to joining PSG.

The Argentine has reportedly chosen to join the French giants after his contract with Barcelona expired.

Messi is set to fly to Paris in the next few days and complete the move.

If the deal is completed, PSG will be able to form an incredible front three consisting of Messi, Neymar and Kylian Mbappe.

On paper, that trio is absolutely frightening. But how does it compare to the best attacking trios of the past 15 years?

BBC have named eight of the best front threes since 2007, as well as PSG's potential new trio, and asked football fans to vote for their favourite.

View the results of the poll at the time of writing below...

ENTER GIVEAWAY

9. Samuel Eto'o, Goran Pandev, Diego Milito (Inter Milan, 2010) - 0%

Inter's attacking trio hasn't received a single vote. A bit harsh, don't you think?! They were brilliant as the Serie A giants won a historic treble under Jose Mourinho.

8. Raheem Sterling, Leroy Sane, Sergio Aguero (Man City, 2016 - 20) - 1%

City's attacking trio helped them to two Premier League trophies.

They were broken up last year when Sane was sold to Bayern Munich.

7. Lionel Messi, Pedro, David Villa (Barcelona, 2010-13) - 2%

Barcelona's team under Pep Guardiola is considered one of the best in history, largely thanks to the brilliance of Messi, Pedro and Villa in attack.

6. Lionel Messi, Samuel Eto'o, Thierry Henry (Barca, 2007-09) - 9%

What a trio this was. Unfortunately, they only played together for a few years as Eto'o was sold to Inter and replaced by Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

Lionel Messi signs for PSG | The Football Terrace

5. Gareth Bale, Karim Benzema, Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid, 2013-18) - 10%

Bale, Benzema and Ronaldo were frightening up front together.

They won the Champions League four times in just five years at Real Madrid. Not bad.

=3. Wayne Rooney, Carlos Tevez, Cristiano Ronaldo (Man Utd, 2007-09) - 11%

Man United were at their best at the back end of the noughties and that's largely thanks to their front three.

They also had Dimitar Berbatov at their disposal, too.

=3. Mo Salah, Roberto Firmino, Sadio Mane (Liverpool, 2017 - present) - 11%

United and Liverpool's front threes cannot be separated in the vote. Firmino, Mane and Salah have been playing together for four years and they are still going strong.

2. Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe, Neymar (potentially PSG 2021/22) - 15%

This front three on paper is frightening. Whether they will live up to expectations remains to be seen.

1. Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez, Neymar (Barcelona, 2014-17)

Barcelona's trio of Messi, Suarez and Neymar have been voted the best attacking trio of the past 15 years, winning the poll by some distance.

1 of 20 At what age did Messi join Barcelona? 10 11 12 13

News Now - Sport News