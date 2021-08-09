Warzone Season 5: Dataminers reveal explosion will provoke WW2 map shake-up

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Call of Duty: Warzone is expected to receive a shake-up as we head into Season 5, dataminers have found.

It has been heavily rumoured for months that Activision will release a WW2-style title called Vanguard as their next mainline CoD release, which will lead to comparisons with what the developers have already produced.

While official announcements are yet to be made, many players have been speculating how this will impact Warzone and Verdansk.

The reason being, during 2020, we saw the map take a trip back to the 1960s to celebrate the launch of Black Ops Cold War, and it is expected that Activision will do the same with their new game, albeit with a 1940s element.

The question is, how will Warzone embark from one era to another, effectively going back another 20 years in time whether the world was wrapped up in a war against the Axis powers of Germany and Japan.

With this in mind, data has been collected which might explain how the developers might do this, with spectacular circumstances predicted to take place.

Warzone map explosion?

According to Twitter user Alaix COD, it appears that codes embedded into the latest update suggest that a seismic explosion will take place at some point in Verdansk.

It was previously revealed by the same person that an AC-130, similar to what we saw from Modern Warfare 2 back in the day, may be the cause of this blast which could theoretically turn the map into a place full of dug out trenches, concrete fortifications and ground turrets, similar to the Maginot Line in France during the war itself.

Of course, these are just predictions at this stage regarding what might happen and what WW2 elements we could see in the game.

Nevertheless, it is an exciting time to be a Warzone fan with yet more amazing items, skins and weapons expected to be up for grabs in the Season 5 battle pass.

