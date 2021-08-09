Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

2016 Formula 1 world champion Nico Rosberg has suggested that Max Verstappen showing recent signs of losing his cool could play into the hands of Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes in the title fight this season.

Momentum has swung back the way of the Silver Arrows in recent weeks with the Dutchman only managing to pick up five points in the last two races compared to Hamilton's 45, and after the summer break the Red Bull man will surely be eager to bounce back.

That said, he showed some signs of frustration at the Hungarian Grand Prix after being asked about he and Lewis potentially coming together again at turn one as they qualified first and third, snapping at the question.

And, for Rosberg at least, such body language could begin to play into Rosberg's hands:

"Mercedes have the upper hand in everything now. In pace, posture and attitude.

"I would say if you look, Verstappen lost his cool in the press conference, shouting at the journalists which all plays into the hands of Mercedes at the minute.

"Verstappen lost his cool after a journalist asking if they were going to touch again in turn one. Verstappen shouted, whereas Hamilton just shrugged his shoulders, that showed a position of strength from him."

Perhaps Rosberg is right, or perhaps just in this particular instance, Verstappen was annoyed after the endless questioning about the incident at Silverstone two weeks down the line.

Overall, the Dutchman has shown poise and composure for much of this season, and we'll just have to see what plays out in the second half of the year.

