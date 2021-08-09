Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Tyson Fury is one of the best boxers around and he is also known for his distinctive voice.

However, the Gypsy King's voice wasn't always what it is now. Fury got punched in the throat in 2015 during a sparring session with Ty Mitchell and that had a massive effect on his vocal chords.

Talking about his voice to the BBC, the Gypsy King said: "I got punched in the throat in 2015 and it left me with a blood clot in the throat. So it causes me to talk like this.

"I was supposed to have it removed and I got too afraid. I think it sounds better anyway, there's more pain in it."

That year was a good one for Fury as he beat Christian Hammer before triumphing over the mighty Wladimir Klitschko, handing him his first defeat since 2004.

Here's a clip of the 32-year-old's voice before he got punched in the throat.

A clip, taken prior to Fury's first professional fight against Bela Gyongyosi in 2008 which he went on to win by a first-round knockout, has re-emerged online.

Back then, his voice was quite smooth, sober and sounded a lot more gentle. Fast-forward 12 years and it is completely different from what it used to be.

Fury's voice is quite distinctive but mainly due to it being gruffer. However, there will be many fans who would prefer how he used to sound earlier and wish that he hadn't got punched during that sparring session.

Fury has enjoyed an incredible career so far, having not lost any of his 31 fights yet. His 32nd fight was supposed to be against Deontay Wilder but it got postponed and is now scheduled to take place in October.

The fight was originally scheduled to take place on July 24 following a ruling from an arbitration judge who claimed that Fury will have to fight Wilder for a third time.

However, it had to be rescheduled after a case of Covid-19 in the Gypsy King's camp. The fight's revised date is October 9 and fans will be hoping that there is no more change of date now.

